BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
Sept 21 Country Bird Holdings Proprietary Ltd:
* Has, as yet, not received any documentation from Sovereign regarding Sovereign challenge
* CBH strongly disagrees with Sovereign Food Investments' view that waiver is unlawful
* CBH strongly disagrees with Sovereign Food Investments' view that waiver is unlawful
* Reassure Sovereign shareholders that offer remains open, Sovereign shareholders are encouraged to continue accepting offer
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017