BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei plans transition to holding company structure and name change
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
Sept 21 OEX SA :
* Signs preliminary agreement with Teronita Holdings Limited to buy 100 percent of Archidoc SA for 17.9 million zlotys ($4.65 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8527 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
BRUSSELS, May 22 Malta let online gambling firms operate from the island across the European Union between at least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on monitoring their computer servers, according to a former employee at Malta’s gaming regulator.