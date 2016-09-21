Sept 21 Altius Minerals Corp
* Altius announces Allegiance Coal to acquire Telkwa Coal
* TCL has right to earn up to a 90 percent interest in
Telkwa project in exchange for staged milestone payments
* Upon regulatory and shareholder approvals of proposed
transaction, co expects to retain a project level royalty over
Telkwa project
* Co will retain both a sliding scale gross sales royalty
between 3% and 4.5% depending upon benchmark coal prices at time
of any coal sale
* Elected to receive pending milestone option payments in
form of shares that will result in co receiving shares in
Allegiance
* Upon successful regulatory and shareholder approvals of
proposed transaction Altius expects to be a significant
shareholder of Allegiance
