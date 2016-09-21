BRIEF-Chongqing Zongshen Power Machinery and partner to invest 10 mln yuan to set up Mexico-based unit
Sept 21 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd :
* Update on sale of Sanrock Resort and conference centre
* Initial conditions precedent to agreement have lapsed
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to Dec. 31 each year from March 31 each year