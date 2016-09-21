BRIEF-TOC to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
Sept 21 Huge Group Ltd :
* Update on acquisition of Connectnet Broadband Wireless (Pty) Ltd and renewal of cautionary announcement
* Memorandum of agreement is now unconditional
* 55 pct of initial deal consideration (R151,250,000) shall be settled by Huge through issue to relevant shareholders of as many ordinary shares
* Intends placing placement shares by way of a book build Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 500,000 shares, on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from May 29 to May 31
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)