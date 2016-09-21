Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 22
ZURICH, May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,044 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Sept 21 Devon Energy Corp
* Devon Energy CEO - "We are, in a very measured manner, increasing our rig activity" - conf call
* Devon Energy CEO - "Our expectation is, by the end of this year, we will have added up to 7 rigs" - conf call Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,044 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* CEO Hariolf Kottman said plastics and coatings unit to be integral part of merged company