Sept 21 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Adrian Gardner, chief financial officer, has resigned in order to pursue an alternative business opportunity

* He has today stepped down from board and will leave business in due course

* Gardner leave after handover to Justin Lockwood, co's head of finance, who will become interim CFO, has been completed

* Board is pleased to confirm that 2016 trading continues to be in line with its expectations