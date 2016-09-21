BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei plans transition to holding company structure and name change
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
Sept 21 Continental Holdings Limited :
* Continental H-very Substantial Disposal And Resumption Of Trading
* Vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), purchaser and company (as guarantor of vendor) entered into agreement
* Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, and vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, sale share and sale loans
* Deal for an aggregate consideration of hk$1.13 billion
* Trading in shares of company was halted with effect from 20 september 2016 pending publication of announcement
* Co intends to use part of net sale proceeds from disposal to repay certain bank borrowings and release related mortgage on property
* Expected to record an estimated net gain from disposal of approximately hk$103 million
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co on stock exchange with effect from 22 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, May 22 Malta let online gambling firms operate from the island across the European Union between at least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on monitoring their computer servers, according to a former employee at Malta’s gaming regulator.