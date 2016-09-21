BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei plans transition to holding company structure and name change
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
Sept 21 Guinness Nigeria Plc :
* Says Nick Blazquwz resigned as Vice Chairman and member of board with effect from July 4, 2016
* Says John O'Keeffe elected as Vice Chairman of board Source : bit.ly/2ctUh3b Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company
BRUSSELS, May 22 Malta let online gambling firms operate from the island across the European Union between at least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on monitoring their computer servers, according to a former employee at Malta’s gaming regulator.