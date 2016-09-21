Sept 21 Sunac China Holdings Ltd :
* Sunac-discloseable Transaction: Subscription Of Shares In
Jinke Property
* Unit received confirmation from Jinke Property that
application by Jujin Property for Jinke shares in relation to
private share placement of Jinke property has been accepted
* Total consideration payable by Jujin Property for
subscription is RMB 4 billion
* Subscription price of RMB 4.41 per Jinke share
* Consideration for subscription will be settled by internal
resources of group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: