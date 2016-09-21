BRIEF-Datatec says full-year revenue at $6.08 bln vs $6.45 bln yr ago
* Fy underlying* earnings per share 11.0 us cents (fy16: 32.0 us cents)
Sept 21 RNTS Media NV :
* H1 pro-forma revenues accelerated by 90% to 94.8 million euros ($105.59 million)and EBITDA improved to -5.5 million euros
* Introduced guidance for 2017 with more than 240 million euros in gross revenues and EBITDA break-even on a run-rate basis for end of year
* Upgraded guidance for pro-forma gross revenues from more than 160 million euros to more than 185 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8978 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.