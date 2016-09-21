BRIEF-Datatec says full-year revenue at $6.08 bln vs $6.45 bln yr ago
* Fy underlying* earnings per share 11.0 us cents (fy16: 32.0 us cents)
Sept 21 FullSix SpA :
* Signs deed of purchase for 35 percent stake in FullSystem Srl, of which already owns remaining 65 percent, for the nominal value of 175,000 euros ($195,317.50)
* Unit FullSystem signs deed of purchase for business unit "Infrastrutture" for 325,000 euros
* Infrastrutture offers services ranging from design to implementation in the transport, ICT and renewable energies sectors
* Acquisitions were made in the context of a tender sale of insolvent company IMET SpA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0602 GMT.