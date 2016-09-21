European shares seen up with Clariant eyed after merger deal - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Sept 21 My Size Inc
* Files for public offering of up to 2.23 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
* Public offering includes 2.1 million outstanding shares and 141,428 shares issuable upon conversion of convertible notes
* Says co will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock by the selling stockholders Source text : bit.ly/2d98EIe Further company coverage:
* Nanoco and Kyulux Inc sign agreement to develop next generation displays