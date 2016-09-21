European shares seen up with Clariant eyed after merger deal - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Sept 21 Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's sales will likely grow 6 pct to 740 billion yen for April-Sept half - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit will likely rise 6 pct to 65 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction to likely maintain current FY forecast of sales growing 6 pct to 1.49 trillion yen, pretax profit rising 5 pct to 111 bln yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2cRJ1fR) Further company coverage:
* Nanoco and Kyulux Inc sign agreement to develop next generation displays