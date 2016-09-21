BRIEF-Lupin gets CDSCO approval for drug to treat allergic symptoms
* Says receives approval for Bepotastine tablets a new second generation Antihistamine
Sept 21 Turing Pharmaceuticals:
* Turing Pharmaceuticals AG announces development of new drug candidates for Toxoplasmosis
* Clinical trials with new compounds are expected to begin in 2h2017
* Turing pharmaceuticals says initiated regulatory safety studies and pharmaceutical development activities needed for an IND to FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Turing Pharmaceuticals]
* Has received very positive results from final phase clinical tests on co's new proprietary dermatological products