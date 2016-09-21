Sept 21 Samsung Electronics Canada Inc:
* New software will be distributed via automatic
over-the-air update to Canadian galaxy note7 devices starting
Sept. 21
* New software will showcase a green battery icon that will
clearly identify device as a galaxy note7 replacement
* Software will be pushed out to users who have a galaxy
note7 device that was sold from august 19 through to September 1
* Devices with battery cell issue will receive message to
advise user to power down and register for product exchange
* New software will showcase green battery icon will
indicate that product has been battery checked and is safe for
use
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: