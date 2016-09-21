European shares seen up with Clariant eyed after merger deal - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Sept 21 Standard Bank Of South Africa Ltd :
* Standard Bank, OPIC and Wells Fargo sign $300 mln facility to support power and infrastructure projects in Africa
* SBSA will provide $33 mlnfrom its balance sheet to support transactions financed by facility
* At least $150 mln of facility will support power transactions as part of president Obama's power Africa initiative Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
MILAN, May 22 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Nanoco and Kyulux Inc sign agreement to develop next generation displays