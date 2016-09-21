European shares seen up with Clariant eyed after merger deal - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Sept 21 (Reuters) -
* Confluence Resources Holdings LP says it has sold $235.2 mln in equity financing - Sec filing
* Confluence Resources Holdings LP discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $287.2 million Source - bit.ly/2cmCuav
* Nanoco and Kyulux Inc sign agreement to develop next generation displays