Sept 21 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Co Along With Affiliates Of Apollo Global Management, LLC And TPG Capital, L.P Proposed An Enhancement

* Enhancement Related To Contributions To Caesars Entertainment Operating Company, Inc.'s Restructuring Plan

* Proposal Consists Of Significant Cash Contribution In Excess Of $100 Million By Individual Directors Through Funding By D&O Insurance

* Additional Value Consists Of About $92 Million Of Caesars Entertainment Equity Given By Co On Behalf Of Non-Sponsor Shareholders

* Caesars Entertainment And Its Sponsors Propose To Increase Contributions To CEOC's Restructuring Plan

* Revised Proposal Expires On Friday, September 23, 2016

* Proposal Has Additional Contributions That Will Result In About $1.6 Billion Of Additional Value Being Given To 2nd Lien Noteholders

* Additional Value Consists Of Estimated $954 Million Of Caesars Entertainment Equity Contributed By Sponsors