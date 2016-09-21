Onshore crunch cages Panda bonds
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
Sept 21 TransCanada Corp :
* New settlement rates are effective August 1, 2016, subject to ultimate approval of settlement by FERC
* ANR's general transportation rates increase by 34.8 percent over previous rates, while storage rates remain essentially unchanged.
* ANR will retain its seven-zone rate system
* Settlement settles all issues in its general rate case
* Settlement includes a 3 year, $837 million capital maintenance program to enhance efficiency, reliability and safety of ANR's system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 (IFR) - China's efforts to deleverage its financial system have dealt a serious blow to the growth of the Panda bonds market.
May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows ag