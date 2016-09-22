UPDATE 3-French researchers find way to unlock WannaCry without ransom
* Russia, China worst affected by WannaCry attack (Adds Europol cybercrime unit endorsement of new decryption tool)
Sept 22 NZME Limited
* NZME and Fairfax NZ merger: OIO consent granted
* NZME Limited and Fairfax Media confirm that consent has been granted by overseas investment office ("OIO") to proposed merger of NZME and Fairfax NZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Russia, China worst affected by WannaCry attack (Adds Europol cybercrime unit endorsement of new decryption tool)
LONDON, May 19 Frontman of British brand "One Direction" and teenage heart throb Harry Styles saw his eponymous debut album go straight to the top of the UK charts on Friday, selling nearly 57,000 copies.