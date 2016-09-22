BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 MDxHealth SA :
* MDxHealth announces upgraded revenue forecast
* Revenue for year is expected to exhibit growth of more than 60 pct over previous year, compared with prior guidance predicting growth of 30-50 pct
* Company maintains its guidance that underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for year ended 2016 are expected to improve compared to 2015
* Improved performance since the Company's last update can be attributed to accelerated adoption of the Company's ConfirmMDx for prostate cancer test by Urologists in the U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.