BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Newron Pharmaceuticals Spa :
* Re-submits US New Drug Application for Xadago (safinamide)
* As a class 2 resubmission, FDA is expected to complete its review of re-submission within 6 months of acceptance
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.