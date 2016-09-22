Sept 22 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Has entered into extended loan agreement with Danske Bank regarding funding of announced
acquisitions
* Acquisitions include Linus AS in Norway, Globalmouth Marketing AB in Sweden, Labyrintti
Group in Finland and Whatever Mobile Group in Germany
* After closing of acquisition of Responsfabrikken in Denmark, 64 million Norwegian crowns
($7.77 million) of credit line in Danske Bank of 85 million crowns remained unused; Danske Bank
has now increased this funding facility with 62 million crowns, providing total funding of 126
million crowns
* Acquisitions are to be financed through LINK-model; a combination of cash on closing,
shares in Link Mobility Group ASA and seller's credit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.2346 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)