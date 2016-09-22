BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Mitchells & Butlers Plc :
* Close trading update
* Like-For-Like sales increased by 1.8 pct in most recent 8 weeks, representing a continuation of improved trend both over time and relative to total eating-out market
* Total sales in first 51 weeks of financial year fell by 0.8 pct.
* Margins for full year will be below last year, as previously advised, particularly as a result of acceleration of investment in estate and wage inflation
* So far this financial year we have converted or remodelled 244 sites, and opened 7 new sites. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.