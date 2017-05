Sept 22 Entra Asa

* Entra and Hjort have agreed to extend lease contract for 6,300 sqm in Akersgata 51 until Sept. 30, 2021

* Hjort has furthermore signed new 10-year contract for 5,100 sqm in Entra's planned new-build project in Universitetsgata 7-9

