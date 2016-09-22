BRIEF-AMMB Holdings announces resignation of Mandy Jean Simpson as chief financial officer
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
Sept 22 Bonava AB (publ) :
* Sells 96 rental apartments in Germany
* Sells project comprising 96 rental apartments in four apartment blocks
* Transaction is worth about 174 million Swedish crowns ($20.39 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5349 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jamie Ling will assume the role of group chief financial officer with effect from 1 June 2017
* Says Red-chips and private enterprises (P-chips) will be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index