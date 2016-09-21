Sept 21 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* 5745 in patients with ulcerative colitis

* A phase 3 study of GS-5745 is ongoing in patients with Gastric Cancer

* DMC recommended that study be terminated early due to meeting pre-specified futility and efficacy criteria

* Decision follows a planned interim analysis of unblinded efficacy and safety data by data monitoring committee

* No safety concerns were noted in this interim analysis.

* Determined there is insufficient evidence of a treatment benefit in group of patients randomized to receive either one of two doses of GS-5745

* Additional phase 2 studies in moderately to severely active crohn's disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Cystic Fibrosis is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: