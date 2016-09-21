Sept 21 Horsehead Holding Corp

* Pursuant to dip amendment, dip lenders waived certain events of default including debtors' failure to meet certain milestones

* UPA amendment allows reorganized company to call up to $15 million of additional capital commitment units-SEC filing

* Entered into amendment and waiver to senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit, security and guaranty agreement