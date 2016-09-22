Sept 22 Rickmers Maritime:
* 1.32 billion new units are to be issued, representing 150%
of current number of units outstanding of trust
* Proposal, if accepted, it would make way for a new
facility of about US$260.2 million
* Seeks to amend notes with partial redemption of S$60
million of the principal in exchange for 60% of the enlarged
units of the trust
* Intends to seek approval of noteholders to amend notes
with partial redemption of S$60 million of principal
* Seeks to reduce outstanding principal amount under the
notes to aggregate of S$40 million repayable in November 2023
* Announced a revised restructuring plan in relation to
S$100 million 8.45% notes due 2017
* Intends to seek approval of noteholders via a consent
solicitation exercise to amend notes
* Proposal, if accepted, it would extends maturities of a
large part of trust's secured bank debts to Q1 of 2021
