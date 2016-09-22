Sept 22 Marco Polo Marine Ltd:
* There cannot be any assurance that issuer or group will be
able to continue as a going concern
* Group experienced net losses of S$7.5 million as of and
for nine months ended 30 June 2016
* Expects to record net losses for fiscal year ending 30
September 2016
* Issuer expects may not be able to generate sufficient cash
flows to meet its debt service obligations
* There may be a substantial doubt about group's ability to
continue as a going concern
* Issuer has experienced and expects to continue to
experience net losses
* Net loss may not further increase when audit for financial
statements for fiscal year ending 30 september 2016 is completed
* Issuer expects to be highly leveraged for next several
years
* Issuer had aboout S$186.5 million of current
interest-bearing borrowings and S$67.3 million in non-current
interest-bearing borrowings
* Approves of the holders of the series 001 S$50 mln 5.75
pct fixed rate notes due 2016 of co to amend maturity date of 18
October 2016 to maturity date of 18 October 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )