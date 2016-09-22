BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Relief Therapeutics Holding AG :
* H1 revenues 0.335 million Swiss francs ($344,331) versus 0.187 million Swiss francs year ago
* H1 loss 4.616 million francs versus loss 3.482 million francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/2daWdeS Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9729 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.