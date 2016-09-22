UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
Sept 22 India's Ministry of Mines :
* Index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for July 2016 at 118.7, was 0.8 pct higher as compared to July 2015. Source text: bit.ly/2cnzs67
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)