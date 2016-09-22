BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Nicox SA :
* H1 net loss 24.2 million euros ($27.10 million) versus loss of 15.8 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 12.7 million euros versus loss of 10.8 million euros year ago
* Group had cash, cash equivalents and financial instruments of 12.3 million euros as of June 30, 2016, compared to 29 million euros on Dec. 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.