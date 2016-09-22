BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Pharma Mar SA :
* Submits application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the marketing authorization of Aplidin (plitidepsin) in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
* Expects the response from EMA in the second half of 2017
* Says to get paid 4 million euros ($4.48 million) by Chugai Pharma Europe Ltd for submission of the marketing authorization application Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
WASHINGTON, May 19 The Congressional Budget Office expects to release its analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives' healthcare overhaul legislation on May 24, the agency said in a statement on Friday.