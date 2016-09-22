Sept 22 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* Says accelerates optimisation and efficiency programme by 1 year

* Plans to accelerate cost savings

* Intends to reduce number of production sites in group from 14 to 12

* To close down factories in Nykøbing Falster, Denmark, and Wuustwezel, Belgium

* Intends to achieve planned cost savings of 140 million Danish crowns ($21.07 million) annual in run rate compared to 2014 on a like-for-like basis by end of 2017

* Working capital reduction target of 500 million crowns by end of 2018 compared to end of 2014 remains unchanged

* Intended close down of two factories will result in impairments costs of about 65 million crowns

* Says announcement has no impact on company's financial guidance for 2016 ($1 = 6.6450 Danish crowns)