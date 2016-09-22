BRIEF-Adrenna Property says FY HEPS at 13.1 cents vs 11.9 cents yr ago
* Headline earnings per share increased from 11,9 cents per share in 2016 to 13,1 cents per share in 2017
Sept 22 Testa Inmuebles en Renta Socimi SA :
* H1 net profit 44.7 million euros ($50.2 million) versus 34.1 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA (sales result not included) 69.6 million euros versus 68.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 92.3 million euros versus 92.1 million euros year ago
* Occupancy rate above 90 percent at end-June
($1 = 0.8901 euros)
* ACQUISITION OF A 1,500 M² BUILDING LE PARC DU GOLF