Sept 22 Azure Power Global Ltd

* In the IPO, co offering 5.9 million equity shares and selling shareholders are offering 954,545 equity shares

* Sees IPO of 6.82 million equity shares to be priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per equity share

* Intends to use $112.7 million to fund purchase By Azure Power Global of equity shares to be issued by Azure Power India Pvt Ltd Source text for Eikon: [Azure Power Global Ltd] Further company coverage: