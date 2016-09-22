US STOCKS-Wall St gains as Trump rout eases
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to open)
Sept 22 Websol Energy System Ltd
* Had applied to RBI for restructuring of outstanding FCCBs. The same has been approved by RBI Source text - bit.ly/2cNtHoD Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to open)
May 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.