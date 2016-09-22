BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Sept 22 Inovalon Holdings Inc :
* Deal for approximately $105 million
* Deal results in no change to previously provided 2016 or 2020 financial guidance
* Deal includes additional contingent payments of up to $25 million based upon attainment of financial performance objectives through 2018
* Inovalon to acquire Creehan & Company, Industry leading specialty pharmacy SaaS platform
* Purchase price will be paid with a combination of available cash and $10 million in restricted stock
* Inovalon holdings inc says purchase price will be paid with a combination of available cash and $10 million in restricted stock
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.