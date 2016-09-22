EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets higher as Brazil stocks, currency rebound

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazilian stocks and currency rebounded on Friday, as the worst selloff in several years triggered bargain-hunting amid a global pickup in investor appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets. The Brazilian real firmed 3.3 percent after plummeting 8 percent a day earlier, the biggest percentage drop since the currency was devalued in 1999. The country's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 2.5 percent, with shares that suf