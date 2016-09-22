BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017
Sept 22 Overseas Education Ltd :
* Repurchase and cancellation is not expected to have any material impact on operations and financial position of company and group
* Repurchased bonds have been cancelled and delisted from official list of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading on 22 Sept 2016
* Company has repurchased an aggregate principal amount of S$7 million of bonds
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.