Sept 22 Egalet Corp
* Announces results from a category 3 oral human abuse
potential study and a category 3 intranasal hap study of product
candidate ARYMO ER extended-release tablets
* Announces publications in pain medicine from ARYMO ER oral
and intranasal human abuse potential studies
* FDA Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a
decision on ARYMO ER New Drug Application (NDA) is October 14,
2016.
* No serious adverse events were reported
* Manipulated ARYMO ER demonstrated a statistically
significant reduction in maximum drug liking (Emax) compared to
crushed MS Contin
