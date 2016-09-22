BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Share capital reduction of AS Tallink Grupp was registered in Commercial Register
* Share capital was reduced by cancelling 3.9 million own shares held by company, with total book value of 2.4 million euros ($2.70 million)
* Share capital was reduced by reduction of book value of shares, as a result of which book value of one share was reduced from 0.60 euros to 0.54 euros
* Share capital reduction payments to shareholders in total amount of 40.2 million euros (0.06 per share euros) will be made on Dec. 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.