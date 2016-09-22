BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Berjaya Land Bhd
* Unit Alam Baiduri Sdn Bhd enters into a SPA with BCity, a 100%-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Berhad
* Deal for the proposed acquisition of about 871.01 acres of freehold lands, all in Mukim Sungai Tinggi
* Proposed acquisition will not have any material effect on consolidated earnings of b-land for current fy ending 30 april 2017
* Cash consideration for the proposed acquisition of 155.00 million rgt
* Proposed acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of the b-land group Source (bit.ly/2dd5is6) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.