BRIEF-Immobel issues of 100 million euros bond maturing in 2022
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Mason Financial Group :
* company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* Has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 3.1 million subscription shares at price of hk$0.24 per subscription share
* Gross proceeds of subscription will amount to hk$737 million
* Subscriber agreed to subscribe for and company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 3.1 million subscription shares Source text (bit.ly/2cNAj6i) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.