Sept 22 Mason Financial Group :

* company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber

* Has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 3.1 million subscription shares at price of hk$0.24 per subscription share

* Gross proceeds of subscription will amount to hk$737 million

* Subscriber agreed to subscribe for and company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 3.1 million subscription shares Source text (bit.ly/2cNAj6i) Further company coverage: