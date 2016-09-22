BRIEF-Immobel issues of 100 million euros bond maturing in 2022
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Cheuk Nang Holdings Ltd
* Group is expected to record an increase in consolidated profit attributable to owners of company for year ended 30 june 2016
* Expected increase in profit attributable for year ended 30 june 2016 is mainly due to an increase in fair value of investment properties Source text (bit.ly/2cTi1y0) Further company coverage:
* ISSUES OF EUR 100 MILLION BOND MATURING IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.