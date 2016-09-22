BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Drb-Hicom Bhd :
* Unit Hicom Megah and minority shareholders of Corwin enters conditional share sale agreement with Columba Holdings Pte Ltd
* Deal to dispose entire 100% equity interest in Corwin comprising 14.5 million ordinary shares and 866.8 million redeemable preference shares
* Deal for a total sale consideration of s$189.8 million
* Hicom Megah's share of net sale proceeds is approximately s$167.8 million
* Proposed disposal will not have any effect on issued and paid-up share capital and substantial shareholders' shareholdings in Drb-Hicom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.