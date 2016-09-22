BRIEF-Floridienne maintains its objectives for the year 2017
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 22 Nestle Nigeria Plc :
* Says Dharnesh Gordhon has resigned his appointment as Director and Managing Director of the Co with effect from Oct 1, 2016
* Says board has appointed Mauricio Alarcon as new Managing Director of Nestle Nigeria Plc with effect from Oct. 1, 2016 Source : bit.ly/2cFoHgj Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* MAINTAINS ITS OBJECTIVES FOR THE YEAR 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2q3Ig82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 19 Ford Motor Co said Friday it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of powertrains.