Sept 22 LSI Industries Inc :

* LSI Industries Inc. announces closure of its lighting facility in Kansas City and consolidation of its technology facility in Beaverton, Oregon

* Will record estimated restructuring costs totaling, in aggregate, between $1.1 million and $1.3 million over first, second and third fiscal quarters.

* Company anticipates that closing will occur not later than December 31, 2016.

* Expects closure of facility will result in annual net operating profit improvement and cost savings of about $1.4 million

* Taken action to consolidate its small LSI controls facility in Beaverton, Oregon into other LSI facilities by about September 30, 2016.