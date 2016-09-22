Sept 22 LSI Industries Inc :
* LSI Industries Inc. announces closure of its lighting
facility in Kansas City and consolidation of its technology
facility in Beaverton, Oregon
* Will record estimated restructuring costs totaling, in
aggregate, between $1.1 million and $1.3 million over first,
second and third fiscal quarters.
* Company anticipates that closing will occur not later than
December 31, 2016.
* Expects closure of facility will result in annual net
operating profit improvement and cost savings of about $1.4
million
* Taken action to consolidate its small LSI controls
facility in Beaverton, Oregon into other LSI facilities by about
September 30, 2016.
